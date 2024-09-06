Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez stuns at premiere of Ben Affleck-produced film 'Unstoppable'; actor is a no-show

Lopez, who stars in 'Unstoppable,' dazzled at the Toronto International Film Festival while Affleck was spotted in LA

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in style for the premiere of "Unstoppable," the movie she worked on with ex Ben Affleck, but the Oscar-winning actor was a no-show.

Lopez, 55, who starred in the biographical sports drama film produced by Affleck, 52, turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival Friday. 

The "On the Floor" hitmaker dazzled in a daring metallic silver gown tied up at the sides with black velvet bows and paired with silver platform stiletto heels and a matching silver clutch bag.

Meanwhile, Affleck was spotted Friday wearing a dark blue suit and sunglasses while strolling through the garage of a building in Los Angeles.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK DIVORCE AFTER TWO YEARS OF MARRIAGE

jennifer lopez on red carpet at tiff/ben affleck in LA

Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of "Unstoppable," the movie she worked on with ex Ben Affleck, but the actor was a no-show. (Getty/TheImageDirect.com)

"Unstoppable" marked the most recent big-screen collaboration for the former couple, who previously starred alongside one another in "Gigli" (2003) and "Jersey Girl" (2004).

The movie, which tells the inspiring story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg, was produced by Artists Equity, the production company Affleck co-founded with Matt Damon, and stars Lopez as Robles' mother.

Jharrel Jerome plays the lead role of Robles in "Unstoppable," which also stars Bobby Cannavale and Don Cheadle.

jennifer lopez at TIFF premiere

Lopez dazzled on the red carpet at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival Friday. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

ben affleck walking in garage in los angeles

Affleck was spotted Friday as he strolled through a parking lot in Los Angeles. (The Image Direct)

While Affleck skipped the film's TIFF premiere, Damon and wife Luciana Barroso were in attendance, and the "Oppenheimer" star joined Lopez, Jerome, Cannavale and Cheadle on the red carpet for photos.

Matt Damon and wife Luciana

Matt Damon and wife Luciana attend the premiere of "Unstoppable" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The premiere in Toronto marked Lopez's first major public appearance since she filed for divorce from Affleck Aug. 20, the two-year anniversary of the former couple's Georgia wedding ceremony.

The "Atlas" star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, and Matt Damon attend the premiere of "Unstoppable" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

Affleck and Matt Damon produced the movie through their company Artist's Equity. Damon posed with Lopez and "Unstoppable" stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale and Don Cheadle at TIFF. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

JLo on red carpet

The "Unstoppable" premiere marked Lopez's first major public appearance since she filed for divorce from Affleck Aug. 20. ( Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26 and additionally stated that she did not want either her or Affleck to be awarded spousal support, according to court documents.

Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of "Gigli." Affleck proposed, and they were engaged to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off at the last minute.

Twenty years later, Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas during a surprise wedding ceremony and tied the knot again a month later in Georgia.

In March 2023, Affleck told CBS "Sunday Morning" about working with his soon-to-be ex-wife on "Unstoppable."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk hand in hand

Lopez and Affleck called it quits after two years of marriage. (Getty Images)

"What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend," he said. 

"If you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people. And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?"

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

