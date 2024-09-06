Jennifer Lopez stuns at premiere of Ben Affleck-produced film 'Unstoppable'; actor is a no-show

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in style for the premiere of "Unstoppable," the movie she worked on with ex Ben Affleck, but the Oscar-winning actor was a no-show.

Lopez, 55, who starred in the biographical sports drama film produced by Affleck, 52, turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival Friday.

The "On the Floor" hitmaker dazzled in a daring metallic silver gown tied up at the sides with black velvet bows and paired with silver platform stiletto heels and a matching silver clutch bag.

Meanwhile, Affleck was spotted Friday wearing a dark blue suit and sunglasses while strolling through the garage of a building in Los Angeles.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK DIVORCE AFTER TWO YEARS OF MARRIAGE

"Unstoppable" marked the most recent big-screen collaboration for the former couple, who previously starred alongside one another in "Gigli" (2003) and "Jersey Girl" (2004).

The movie, which tells the inspiring story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg, was produced by Artists Equity , the production company Affleck co-founded with Matt Damon, and stars Lopez as Robles' mother.

Jharrel Jerome plays the lead role of Robles in "Unstoppable," which also stars Bobby Cannavale and Don Cheadle.

While Affleck skipped the film's TIFF premiere, Damon and wife Luciana Barroso were in attendance, and the "Oppenheimer" star joined Lopez, Jerome, Cannavale and Cheadle on the red carpet for photos.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The premiere in Toronto marked Lopez's first major public appearance since she filed for divorce from Affleck Aug. 20, the two-year anniversary of the former couple's Georgia wedding ceremony.

The "Atlas" star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26 and additionally stated that she did not want either her or Affleck to be awarded spousal support, according to court documents.

Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of "Gigli." Affleck proposed, and they were engaged to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off at the last minute.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Twenty years later, Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas during a surprise wedding ceremony and tied the knot again a month later in Georgia.

In March 2023, Affleck told CBS "Sunday Morning" about working with his soon-to-be ex-wife on "Unstoppable."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend," he said.

"If you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people. And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.