Jennifer Lopez shares photos with Alex Rodriguez from star-studded engagement party

Jennifer Lopez shared some sweet family photos from her and fiance Alex Rodriguez’s star-studded engagement party.

The couple, who got engaged in the Bahamas in March, held a lavish party on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The next morning, Lopez took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps from the big night as well as a gorgeous selfie.

"Thank you Carol and Bob for the most beautifully elegant night...we love you 🌸 💗#engagementparty @carolebayersager @arod," she wrote alongside a loving photo of her and Rodriguez locking lips while holding court at the big event.

In the image, her hand is strategically placed on his face, showing off her massive engagement rock.

According to Entertainment Tonight, singer Carole Bayer Sager helped plan the event and was featured prominently in JLo’s Instagram Story the following day.

Next, Lopez shared an image of her, Rodriguez, her daughter Emme and his daughter Ella locked in a group hug at the family's table at the party.

Finally, the “Hustlers” actress shared a simple selfie of her glammed-up look for the engagement party.

Guests at the A-list bash included “Scientology and the Aftermath” star Leah Remini, Ryan Seacrest, Benny Medina, Angelo Pagan and many more.

Remini, 49, posted a selfie with Lopez writing, "#reunitedanditfeelssogood."

All the female guests appeared to have worn white to the event, while A-Rod rocked a white shirt under a black open jacket with a black and white polka dot pocket square.

Rodriguez proposed to the singer after two years of dating, announcing the news to the world with a simple Instagram post captioned: “She said yes.”

While they seem happy as an engaged couple, JLo recently revealed that they’re taking their time with wedding planning given how busy their respective schedules are.

“I have a movie I’m shooting in October ['Marry Me' with Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I’m just a little bit busy right now, and until October, he has the World Series in baseball. We’re going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we’re definitely talking about it,” Lopez said in an interview earlier this month.

She also has the Super Bowl Halftime Show to prepare for: It was revealed last week that Lopez will co-headline football's biggest night with Shakira.

Fox News’ Jessica Sager contributed to this report.