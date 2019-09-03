Jennifer Lopez reminds fans she's 'forever young' while in St. Tropez with A-Rod

Age is but a number to Jennifer Lopez.

The quadruple threat (singer-dancer-actress-producer), who turned 50 last month, is kicking back on a vacation with fiance, Alex Rodriguez, in St. Tropez.

The couple both shared several photos together from their romantic getaway on their Instagram Stories, but Lopez stole the show with a solo shot in a one-piece that read, "Forever Young."

JENNIFER LOPEZ FELT 'SICK' WATCHING STRIPPER FLICK 'HUSTLERS'

She simply captioned the photo, "St. Tropez 2019."

Fans were quick to shower the 50-year-old star with plenty of compliments in the comments section.

EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT JENNIFER LOPEZ AND CARDI B'S STRIP CLUB FILM 'HUSTLERS'

"Can you please tell us your secret to the fountain of youth," one user wrote. Another shared: "QUEEN."

One person wrote, "Thanks JLo, for keeping showing us, how far we can live up our life 💪💪 and dare to dream" but most people just shared flame emojis.

JENNIFER LOPEZ TOOK ALEX RODRIGUEZ TO A STRIP CLUB TO PREPARE FOR 'HUSTLERS'

A-Rod shared his own pictures from the trip. He posted a selfie from France as well as pictures of himself enjoying breakfast with Lopez.

Lopez may be relaxing now, but she'll be busy next week promoting her new film, "Hustlers."

JENNIFER LOPEZ 'DOESN'T COUNT' FIRST TWO MARRIAGES, TALKS A-ROD WEDDING PLANS

It was revealed by the film's director recently that JLo took A-Rod to a strip club to prepare for her role.

Writer and director Lorene Scafaria told Vulture in July: "[Lopez] and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some… insights."

Scafaria said the Lopez used her supreme athleticism in a big way for her pole-dancing scenes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She’s obviously such an unbelievable dancer, but she trained so hard-core for this," Scafaria said. "Pole dancing is not like anything else. It required muscles you don’t know you have. So we did treat it a little bit like a sports movie in that way."