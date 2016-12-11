JLO’s Manager Benny Medina Talks About Star's Unstable Relationships

Jennifer Lopez's creative partner and manager Benny Medina is going public about his concerns for the star's inability to sustain a “healthy relationship,” according to reports from RadarOnline and Vogue.

In the upcoming April Vogue issue, Medina admits he wants Lopez to change her dating habits and take it slowly.

“The thing that I always sort of wished is that she would give herself time to just naturally meet someone, instead of having obsessive guys pursue her,” Medina revealed to the publication.

“The ease with which that obsession becomes a relationship I think sometimes works against her ability to have a real meaningful relationship."

Medina also said that Lopez that is into ‘serial monogamy.’

“She never half does anything,” continued Medina. “When she commits to anything in her work, her life, or her relationships, she is in it.”

Gossip entertainment site RadarOnline.com reported recently that Lopez’s ex-hubby, Salsa crooner Marc Anthony, wants Lopez to seek medical help for her relationship issues.

Marc Anthony is said to want Lopez to “determine why she is incapable of being alone.”

Medina said he'd had a conversation earlier this week with Lopez about her relationship with Casper Smart.

“She’s not oblivious to her own reality right now, as in, ‘Damn, I’m 42 with a 24-year-old. Why?’” he said. “We talked about it.”

"She was just like, ‘It’s not even the age, Benny,” Medina added. “I just came out of a relationship where I felt like I was kind of not getting what I needed. And I’m open! So somebody who steps in right now and is actually touching me in a way – it’s very fertile ground!’”

Many are wondering if Lopez is getting hitched, again, after rumors were swirling that she might be tying the knot with Smart in a ceremony in Hawaii, entertainment gossip site Peopleenespañol reported.

Social media and entertainment sites had a field day after Lopez tweeted designer Roberto Cavalli asking for a “very special” wedding dress.

According to Peopleenespañol, Cavalli wasted no time in tweeting the details about the conversation he had with JLO “for her next wedding.”

“I think… red like fire,” Cavalli posted on his Twitter account.

One thing is certain, the comments are no longer visible on neither Cavalli's or JLO’s Twitter feeds.

Both stars have been tight-lipped about the Twitter comments.

