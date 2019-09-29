Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez throw engagement party with family and friends

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez finally had an engagement party — almost six months after he put a ring on it.

The "Hustlers" star, 50, and the former Bronx Bomber, 44, held court in Los Angeles on Friday.

Guests at the A-listers' soiree included their respective families, as well as songwriter Carole Bayer Sager and "King of Queens" star-turned-anti-Scientology advocate Leah Remini.

"So great celebrating with family and close friends," a beaming Rodriguez captioned a sweet snap with Lopez on Saturday.

Bayer Sager captioned a photo with JLo and Remini, "It happened last night!"

Remini, 49, posted a selfie with Lopez, writing, "#reunitedanditfeelssogood."

All the female guests appeared to have worn white to the event, white A-Rod rocked a white shirt under a black open jacket with a black and white polka dot pocket square.

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in early March after two years together.

While they're blissfully happy, the couple known as J-Rod is taking their time with wedding planning.

“I have a movie I’m shooting in October ['Marry Me' with Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I’m just a little bit busy right now, and until October, he has the World Series in baseball. We’re going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we’re definitely talking about it,” Lopez said in an interview earlier this month.

She also has the Super Bowl Halftime Show to prepare for: It was revealed last week that Lopez will co-headline football's biggest night with Shakira.