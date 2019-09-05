Jennifer Lopez explains why wedding plans with A-Rod are on hold for a while

Jennifer Lopez revealed that she and fiance Alex Rodriguez are putting their wedding plans on the back burner for now.

The 50-year-old actress got engaged to the former MLB star in March and they’ve been even more inseparable ever since. However, when it comes to planning the big day, JLo explained the power couple is too busy to make any real headway.

“I have a movie I’m shooting in October ['Marry Me' with Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I’m just a little bit busy right now, and until October, he has the World Series in baseball. We’re going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we’re definitely talking about it,” she explained to the Evening Standard Magazine.

The “Hustlers” actress made it clear that, although they’re moving at a slow pace when it comes to wedding planning, marriage is something that’s very important to her and A-Rod.

“Everyone wants somebody to grow old with. At the end of the day, how much work can you do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn’t, really,” she concluded.

The couple announced their engagement in March after a trip to the Bahamas.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of JLo’s hand with the massive rock at the time.

One month prior to the proposal announcement, the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary. The former Seattle Mariner, Texas Ranger and New York Yankee shared a heartfelt message to his now-fiancee.

“Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” he wrote at the time.