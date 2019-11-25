Jane Seymour says Alan Arkin’s wife approved their love scene for ‘The Kominsky Method’

Jane Seymour revealed that before she filmed a love scene with Alan Arkin for Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” she received the green light from the actor’s wife.

“[Alan] was incredible and because [the show’s creator Chuck Todd] never tells you what’s going to happen in the next episode, he doesn’t know himself until… the table read,” the 68-year-old recently told Closer Weekly.

“[Alan said] ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna have a love scene with Jane Seymour,” the actress continued. “So… he looks at his wife and then he turned to me and says, ‘Could you have brunch with my wife because I wanted her to meet you because I believe we have to become intimate.’”

Arkin, 85, has been married to his wife Suzanne since 1996.

The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” icon agreed to meet with the concerned star’s spouse — and she was surprised by the outcome.

“So it was the cutest thing,” Seymour told the outlet. We went out for brunch. Suzanne’s lovely! She gave me the OK. And then we would giggle about and Alan. And… I really watched how she was with him and her kind of way of dealing with him — because the character he plays is not far off from who he is. It might be who he is!”

Back in October of this year, Seymour recalled to Fox News one scene in her decades-long career that went horribly wrong.

“I always wanted to do ‘The Thorn Birds,’” the 68-year-old told Fox News about the 1983 miniseries. “I’d just had a baby and you know, they said, ‘No, you’re definitely going to get to do this.’”

“And I met with [actor] Rich Chamberlain, and we did a screen test together,” continued the British actress. “It went brilliantly and we had lunch together. And then we did a love scene afterward… I’d stopped breastfeeding [but] my milk came in all over his chest. And I did not get the role.”

Chamberlain went on to film the series with another British actress — Rachel Ward.

“The Thorn Birds” told the tale of a Catholic priest (Chamberlain) and the granddaughter (Ward) of a vast sheep station owner who becomes tormented by desire. It also starred Christopher Plummer and Barbara Stanwyck, among others.

“I will tell you that was very disappointing and devastating,” admitted Seymour. “And to this day, I’ve never seen the movie. That was like, ‘Oh no, how could that happen?’ At this point in my life, I can see the humor in it, but I ended up doing two other movies, two other miniseries that ended up being even better for me. So, you know, I don’t think of the dark side of things anymore really.”

Seymour had previously made a big splash in 1973’s 007 film “Live and Let Die” alongside Roger Moore as James Bond.

“I was very young,” said Seymour. “I really didn’t know anything. I mean, I was 20 when I was shooting that and I was a very young 20 — more like 15 really. They were looking for someone to play a virgin and I think I was the last one they could find. I was close anyway. I was completely out of my depth. I was in the most exotic places, fabulous hotels — it was a very heavy experience.”

Seymour said the film’s leading man quickly put her at ease.

“Roger Moore was very kind and very thoughtful,” she said. “He really took care of me, which was really kind of him. But I was totally out of my depth in it. And the funny thing is, I felt comfortable by hanging out with the dancers [from the film]… I’d skip out of what I was doing and go to where the rehearsals were and join them.”

But these days, Seymour is looking forward to what the future holds for her. In fact, she recently reunited with her “Dr. Quinn” co-star, Joe Lando.

The series, which aired from 1993 until 1998, chronicled the adventures of a female doctor – played by Seymour – in a small Wild West town.

“It’s fantastic,” said Seymour about spending time with Lando, 57. “He’s my closest friend. We’re really, really close and we’ve known each other for such a long time now. Our kids have all grown up together and we see each other socially all the time… We get along really, really well.”

Seymour also hinted it won’t be the last time fans will see her with Lando, who famously played her TV love interest Byron Sully.

“We’re actively trying to get ‘Dr. Quinn’ back,” she teased. “We’re doing whatever we can to do that. We’re trying to get it out there.”