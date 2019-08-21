Jane Seymour reunites with ‘Dr. Quinn’ love interest Joe Lando: ‘Summers with Sully’

Reunited, and it feels so good.

“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star Jane Seymour met up with her on-screen love, actor Joe Lando, two decades after the CBS series came to an end.

The 68-year-old Seymour posted a snapshot of the heartwarming moment with fans on Instagram Tuesday. The pair got cozy on a sun-soak beach in Malibu, where Seymour proudly beamed as the 57-year-old Lando leaned in close with his hand around the star’s waist.

“Summers with Sully,” Seymour captioned the snap, referring to Lando’s character Bryon Sully.

“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” a period drama about the trials and adventures of a female doctor in a Wild West town, aired between 1993 and 1998. Over the course of the series, Dr. Quinn falls for Sully, a rugged mountain man. The series has been in syndication since then.

And while fans would love a real-life romance, the pair are nothing more than just close friends. Lando has been married to his wife Kirsten Barlow since 1997 and shares four children. Seymour was married to fellow actor James Keach from 1993 until 2015 and is a proud mom of four.

Seymour and Lando reunited on screen for the 2011 Hallmark film “Perfectly Prudence.” The film also featured Seymour’s then-husband Keach, as well as daughter Katherine Flynn.

“It was particularly fun because I was playing mother/daughter scenes with my real daughter, and I was playing love scenes and engaging in bantering arguments with Joe Lando, who I’ve spent seven years acting with, and we actually even dated at one point,” Seymour told Chicago Parent back in 2011. “I don’t think people are aware of that.

“We went out together when we did the ‘Dr. Quinn’ pilot," she went on ."It was a crazy rainstorm that happened and we were flooded out of the location, and then somehow or other, we definitely had feelings for one another, and we were definitely single at the time, and we definitely became an item for a while. Well, we were together long enough to know what we’re missing, and long enough to know why we’re married to who we’re married to.

“I think the unique part about it is that his wife and I are very good friends," Seymour added. "He and James are really close, and all our families, his boys and my boys, it’s a wonderful relationship we all have. We’re really close and we have a lot of miles under our belts. We’ve been through a lot, through thick and thin together… Joe and I really get along well.”