Jane Seymour, 68, says 'nowadays not every designer will dress someone my age'

Jane Seymour is opening up about the effects of aging in Hollywood.

The actress, 68, told The Guardian that due to her age, she is often passed over by designers.

“I was never paid by a designer to wear anything, although nowadays not every designer will dress someone my age,” Seymour said, explaining that she's not afraid to show off old outfits.

“I don’t care whether re-wearing clothes is acceptable or not -- if I’m feeling the dress and the occasion, and if it fits, then I’ll wear it again," she said.

Seymour even revealed that Gianni Versace would occasionally lend her dresses that were originally designed for Donatella because the two were the same size. Among those dresses was the risque beaded catsuit she wore to the 1991 Emmy Awards.

“You thought you could see through [it], but really you couldn’t," she said. "Although, if you looked carefully, maybe you could. My boyfriend at the time had just broken up with me. We went to an event together and I thought: ‘Dammit, I’m going to wear it’ -- and it worked."

"Everyone was trying to give me their phone number and I was like: ‘OK, bye-bye!’ But I have to admit that, looking back, I can’t believe I wore it," she added.

The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star also discussed her inventive fashion sense in her younger years.

“When I was younger I didn’t have any money so I’d buy good fabric from Liberty -- the offcuts that nobody wanted -- or I’d go to vintage stores, bring-and-buy sales or church sales, and turn them into outfits for myself,” Seymour said.