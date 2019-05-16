Jane Seymour said trying Botox made her feel ‘like a unicorn’: ‘I didn’t look normal’

Jane Seymour is determined to age gracefully.

The 68-year-old recently revealed on UK’s “This Morning” she had tried Botox before, but after it left her looking like a mythical creature, she vowed never to use the anti-aging injections again.

“I tried Botox once and I felt like a unicorn,” said the former Bond girl, as reported by The Daily Mail. “My brows were so raised I didn’t look normal. I’m an actress and it’s important for me to have the muscles moving, so filler is a terrible mistake. When other people do these things to their face it puts it off-kilter so you automatically wonder what they had done.”

Instead, the actress has since taken on a simpler approach to looking like her best self.

“My tips are always to have really clean skin — exfoliate and use cold water, plus use a great moisturizer that goes deep into the pores,” explained Seymour. “I always use SPF and wear a hat and large glasses, especially on the beach. However, you want some vitamin D and sunshine. Some of the less expensive products work just as well if not better.”

“I have my hair colored every three weeks, and wash it every day and use masks and even cut my own hair,” she added.

The actress also revealed she works out daily for a toned, youthful figure.

“I try to exercise wherever I am,” says Seymour. “Sometimes I improvise with exercise. At home, I do spinning. I walk around London and try to get cardio.”

Back in 2018, Seymour posed for a Playboy pictorial for the third time after being photographed for the July 1973 and January 1987 issues. The British star insisted it had never felt so good to unveil her vulnerable side for the magazine.

“I feel so much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger,” she told the men's lifestyle magazine.

“Then, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be sexy. What is that?! There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, ‘I’m comfortable in my own skin.’”

Seymour also revealed the secret to how she stays in such great shape.

"If I'm at home I will spin for about 25 minutes while lifting weights, fast walking," she says. "I do as much cardio as I can."

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.

