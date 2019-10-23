Jana Duggar discusses relationships: 'It doesn't have to end in marriage'

Reality TV star Jana Duggar says she's been unlucky so far when it comes to finding "the one."

Duggar, one of 16 siblings, has watched her brothers and sisters fall in love — yet, Jana herself is struggling to find her soulmate.

The 29-year-old opened about her struggles in an interview with Us Weekly. The reality star spoke about the pressure that comes along with finding true love.

“There can be that pressure, I guess. Everyone’s always giving their suggestions,” the "Counting On" star stated.

“Some will pressure in some ways, I’m like, ‘Y’all when the time comes,'" she said. "If I was sitting here waiting to get married, I think that would be more depressing but instead, I really look at this as, OK, what are other things that I could be doing right now that maybe I can’t do later?”

Duggar then discussed her relationships and why they went sour.

“None of them worked out,” Duggar stated. “Different ones of us have been in relationships, courtships, whatever you want to label it as.”

“You have to sometimes talk to someone, get to know someone and realize, you know what, it doesn’t have to end in marriage.”

While Jana continues to look for the one, sister Jessa has already sunk her teeth into married life.

The 26-year-old “Counting On” star and her husband Ben Seewald posted a statement about their daughter’s birth on the Duggar family website in May. They also posted a picture of their daughter on Instagram.

Ivy Jane Seewald was born at home on Sunday, May 26, according to their statement.

“We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans!’” they wrote. “After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 p.m.”

“Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers. We definitely weren’t expecting that!”

Jessa and Ben already have a 3-year-old son, Spurgeon, and a 2-year-old son, Henry.