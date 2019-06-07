'Counting On' star Jinger Duggar reveals new summer hairdo on Instagram

Jinger Vuolo, formerly Duggar, is kicking off summer with a bright new look.

The 25-year-old “Counting On” star revealed her new blonde hairstyle, which replaced her traditional brunette hair color, on Instagram Thursday.

“Decided to go with the blonde balayage this Summer,” she captioned the two photos that showed off her light, wavy hair.

Balayage is a hand-painted highlighting technique, according to Vogue.

Jinger’s highlights got plenty of attention on Instagram, particularly from her siblings and relatives

Jessa Seewald, Jinger’s sister who married Ben Seewald, commented twice on the photo — once to say: “So cute!!!”

In her second comment, Jessa included her 3-year-old son Spurgeon’s reaction.

“Spurgeon saw this pic and said ‘She turned her hair gold!’ Looks lovely, Jinge!” Jessa wrote.

Jinger’s sister-in-law and wife to her brother Josh, Anna, commented: “You are gorgeous!”

“Hey gorgeous cali girl! look at you! Is there any look you can't pull off!? I love it!” Amy King, Jinger’s cousin, said.

The “19 Kids and Counting” alum gave birth to her first child, a girl named Felicity Nicole Vuolo in July. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo announced on their website.

“God is so kind,” the couple wrote in a statement at the time. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Jinger and Vuolo, 31, a former pro soccer player, wed in November 2016. The couple announced in January 2018 they were expecting their first child and were told in April that year the baby was a girl.

Vuolo said at the time he hoped the baby would be just like her mother.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” Vuolo told TLC. “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.