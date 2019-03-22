Jessa Duggar shows off baby bump, talks fashion on Instagram, report says, after January pregnancy announcement

Reality star Jessa Seewald, formerly Duggar, reportedly gave followers a look at her baby bump on her Instagram on Thursday.

The 26-year-old “Counting On” personality talked about a dress she was wearing in the video, Us Weekly reported.

“This one is not maternity, but the waistline hits in just the perfect place,” she allegedly said. “So it will be good both before and after baby.”

Seewald and her husband, Ben, have a 3-year-old son, Spurgeon, and a 2-year-old son, Henry.

She announced her third pregnancy on Instagram in early January.

She wrote: “Happy news from the Seewald family! Baby #3 is on the way! Click the link in my bio to read our predictions!”

Seewald told Us Weekly at the time she and her husband guess they’ll probably have a boy, but they’d be happy if it was a girl, too.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this spring!” she told the outlet. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!”

“At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things,” she added.