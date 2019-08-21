Jana Duggar accused by social media users of Photoshopping skirts onto women in Instagram photo

Jana Duggar has found herself under fire.

The "Counting On" star recently shared a photo on Instagram, which featured the 29-year-old smiling as she posed at the Tontitown Grape Festival in Springdale, Ark. However, some social media users were more focused on the background of the picture.

Commenters accused the TLC personality of allegedly "editing" the women – specifically their outfits – behind her, claiming she painted over their legs.

THE DUGGAR FAMILY'S NAME FOR DEVILED EGGS STIRS ONLINE DEBATE

"You can just see that that’s obviously not what the girls were wearing in the background and that she just colored over their thighs," wrote one person.

Asked another individual: "So you covered the butt bc you don’t like seeing something you have already?"

"You are going to waste years of your life painting on [skirts]," said one Instagram user.

"Let people wear what they want you weirdo," wrote another, and one person commented: "Nice editing."

Meanwhile, another commenter pointed out that someone else in the background of the photo appears to be displaying his middle finger and lifting up his shirt.

“You do realize there’s a boy in the background lifting his shirt and flicking you off right??” the person commented (via Yahoo! Entertainment). “I guess u were too occupied with covering the girls thighs u didnt notice.... How sad.”

JILL DUGGAR DILLARD'S SEX ADVICE DIVIDES SOCIAL MEDIA

However, there were other fans who just gushed over the "adorable" photo. "My favorite Duggar without a doubt," wrote one individual

"You are such a precious young lady. God bless you,” commented another. Echoed another fan: "You're so pretty and you have such a beautiful heart."

"Awee girl you are so adorable!" wrote one person.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Duggars aren't strangers to leaving social media users divided.

In June, Jana's sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, had the Twitterverse at odds over her advice on keeping one’s sex life spicy while married. And in April, the Duggar family’s name for deviled eggs stirred an online debate.

A rep for TLC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.