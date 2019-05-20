'Counting On' stars Josiah, Lauren Duggar expecting baby months after miscarriage revelation

Josiah and Lauren Duggar have announced Lauren is pregnant — just a few months after the couple revealed they had a miscarriage last year.

The “Counting On” stars posted their announcement on Instagram Monday afternoon, along with pictures of the couple.

One picture showed the pair beside a white balloon, which they said represented the baby they lost to miscarriage. The second photo showed the couple holding an ultrasound and the third showed them holding a sign that said: “Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2.”

“We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the the way!!!! It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift!” the pictures were captioned, in part.

“So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!” the caption continued.

The couple also posted a statement on the Duggar family website on Monday, confirming they’re expecting the child to be born in the fall.

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” they said in the statement. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall. Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!”

Earlier this year, the couple opened up on the TLC series “Counting On” about the miscarriage Lauren suffered last October.

They got engaged in March of last year and married in June. And while they happily chronicled their union for audiences, Lauren told Fox News she hesitated to share her heartbreaking loss with the world.

“It was definitely something I was questioning myself whether I should share our miscarriage,” Lauren told Fox News at the time. “But you know a lot of people go through this and a lot of people face it in silence. And I just wanted to bring hope to a lot of people that go through this — that they’re not alone.”

Josiah, 22, told Fox News he supported his spouse’s decision to come clean in front of cameras even as they were privately grieving.

“A lot of women go through this,” he explained at the time. “A doctor was sharing with us that one out of every five pregnancies ends up in miscarriage. And so it’s a very common thing with it being the first trimester most of them. A lot of women don’t share it. And they keep it in. Our doctor really encouraged us [to speak out]. … That helps with the healing.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.