Jack Osbourne slams Roger Waters after Pink Floyd founder insults Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne has zero tolerance for hateful comments towards his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old took to social media to call out Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters, who seemingly insulted his father during an appearance on "The Independent Ink" last month.

"Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life," Waters, 81, said. "We’ll never know, we didn’t, you know? Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense."

OZZY OSBOURNE DEAD AT 76

"I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did," he added. "I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know."

Jack responded to Waters' blunt remarks via his Instagram Stories.

"Hey [Roger Waters], F--- you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become," he wrote. "The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--- in the press. My father always thought you were a c--- – thanks for proving him right."

Last week, Jack's sister, Kelly Osbourne, lashed out at WWE star Becky Lynch after the athlete trashed Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham.

"I am not wrestling in Birmingham," Lynch said during "Monday Night Raw," which broadcast from England. "Yeah, the only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A. – a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too."

OZZY OSBOURNE FUNERAL: SHARON OSBOURNE BREAKS DOWN DURING EMOTIONAL PROCESSION

Kelly dubbed the comments as "disrespectful," and called out the WWE for allowing the pro wrestler to speak so negatively about her father.

"(Becky Lynch) you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not p--- on you if you were on fire. #birminghamforever" she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

"Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home."

The lead singer of Black Sabbath died on July 22. He was 76.

The singer died from cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease, according to the death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Osbourne recently performed his final concert in Birmingham, England. The 10-hour show on July 5 was hosted by Jason Momoa, and featured performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler and more.

Osbourne is survived by wife Sharon, daughters Kelly and Aimee, and son Jack, in addition to daughter Jessica, and sons Elliot and Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

According to The Daily Mail, the Black Sabbath frontman wanted to be buried near a lake on his 250-acre property.

Following his death, a procession of thousands walked the streets of Birmingham to honor the legendary rock star as the hearse and accompanying vehicles made their way to the Black Sabbath bridge and bench.

The hearse carrying Osbourne made its way down Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bench, which was unveiled on the Broad Street canal bridge in 2019.

In a "Dear Ozzy" column for The Times in 2011, Osbourne shared his wishes for what he hoped his funeral would be like after a fan asked if it was "too morbid to plan your own funeral? Or is it a thoughtful gift for your surviving relatives?"

"I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy," Osbourne wrote. "But I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest."

"I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death,’" he continued. "There’ll be no harping on the bad times."

WATCH: OZZY OSBOURNE'S DEATH PUTS RENEWED SPOTLIGHT ON THE DIFFERENT FORMS OF PARKINSON'S DISEASE

"So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind," he said. "It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky."

"That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say ‘thanks.’"