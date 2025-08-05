Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed two weeks after rock legend's death: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozzy Osbourne's official cause of death has been revealed.

The singer died from cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease, according to the death certificate obtained by the New York Times on Tuesday.

Representatives for Osbourne did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The lead singer of Black Sabbath died on July 22. He was 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Osbourne recently performed his final concert with the band in Birmingham, England. The 10-hour show on July 5 was hosted by Jason Momoa, and featured performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler and more.

Osbourne is survived by wife Sharon, daughters Kelly and Aimee, and son Jack, in addition to daughter Jessica, and sons Elliot and Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

According to The Daily Mail, the Black Sabbath frontman desired to be buried near a lake on his 250-acre property.

During a private memorial, a huge floral tribute on the grounds of the mansion spelled out the words, 'OZZY F---ING OSBOURNE', on the banks of the Osbournes' lake. Kelly shared an image of the floral arrangement on her Instagram story Friday.

Osbourne's long-time guitarist Zakk Wylde, along with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson were among the guests who attended. Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Sir Elton John were also reportedly in attendance.

Last week, a procession of thousands walked the streets of Birmingham to honor the legendary rock star as the hearse and accompanying vehicles made their way to the Black Sabbath bridge and bench.

The hearse carrying Osbourne made its way down Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bench, which was unveiled on the Broad Street canal bridge in 2019.

In a "Dear Ozzy" column for The Times in 2011, Osbourne shared his wishes on what he hoped his future funeral would be like after a fan asked if it was "too morbid to plan your own funeral? Or is it a thoughtful gift for your surviving relatives?"

"I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy," Osbourne wrote. "But I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest."

"I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death,’" he continued. "There’ll be no harping on the bad times."

"So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind," he said. "It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky."

"That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say ‘thanks.’"