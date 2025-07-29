Expand / Collapse search
Ozzy Osbourne funeral: Sharon Osbourne breaks down during emotional procession

Ozzy Osbourne's widow photographed crying alongside children Jack and Kelly in Birmingham

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Ozzy Osbourne’s family honors legendary rocker Video

Ozzy Osbourne’s family honors legendary rocker

(Video credit: AP via SKY) Sharon, Jack, Aimee, Louis and Kelly Osbourne paid their respects to Ozzy Osbourne at his funeral in Birmingham.

Fans are bidding their final farewell to Ozzy Osbourne

On Wednesday, thousands of people flocked to the streets of Birmingham, England to honor the legendary rock star as the hearse and accompanying vehicles made their way to the Black Sabbath bridge and bench. 

Sharon Osbourne, along with children Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, put on a united front as they arrived to the celebration of life, hand in hand. 

OZZY OSBOURNE DEAD AT 76

Sharon Osbourne crying at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral, surrounded by children Jack and Kelly

The family of Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, lay flowers and view the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham. (Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne with Jack and Kelly Osbourne at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne arrive to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans as his funeral cortège travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

a hearse at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession

The funeral cortège for Ozzy Osbourne travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, JP, said it was "important" for the city to honor Osbourne in the city that he loved so much. 

WATCH: OZZY OSBOURNE'S FAMILY HONORS LEGENDARY ROCKER

Ozzy Osbourne’s family honors legendary rocker Video

"Ozzy was more than a music legend - he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the ‘Back to the Beginning’ concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral. We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves."

Ozzy Osbourne funeral procession

Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal views the tributes prior to Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortège.  (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

According to People, Osbourne — who died on July 22 — will also be honored privately by his close family and friends with an intimate funeral. 

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will soon celebrate 40 years of wedded bliss

Ozzy and wife Sharon Osbourne, were married for 43 years up until his death.  (Gregg DeGuire )

"They're very grateful for the special family time they had together before Ozzy passed," a source told the outlet. "They're planning a small, private funeral that will be a celebration of his life. Ozzy would never want a mope-fest."

The source said that the rocker’s family, including Sharon, 72, and their children, Aimee, 41, Jack, 39, and Kelly, 40, is "touched by all the love and support pouring in from around the world."

WATCH: FANS GATHER IN ENGLAND TO SAY FINAL FAREWELL TO OZZY OSBOURNE

Fans gather in England to say final farewell to Ozzy Osbourne Video

In a "Dear Ozzy" column for The Times in 2011, Osbourne shared his wishes on what he hoped his future funeral would be like after a fan asked if it was "too morbid to plan your own funeral? Or is it a thoughtful gift for your surviving relatives?"

"I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy," Osbourne wrote. "But I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest."

Ozzy Osbourne on stage in 2022

Ozzy faced a number of health issues throughout his life, and revealed a Parkinson's diagnosis in 2022. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death,’" he continued. "There’ll be no harping on the bad times."

"So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind," he said. "It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky."

"That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say ‘thanks.’"

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

