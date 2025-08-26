Kelly Osbourne rips WWE star Becky Lynch over heel promo, touching on rock icon's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, ripped WWE star Becky Lynch on Tuesday after she cut a promo taking aim at the legendary rock icon and his hometown of Birmingham during "Monday Night Raw," which broadcasted from England.

Lynch, the women’s intercontinental champion and one of the top heels on the RAW roster, played up her villainous role to the crowd. She reflected on trying out for WWE 13 years ago in Birmingham and then said the city was a "dump then and it’s a dump now."

Nikki Bella came out to challenge for Lynch’s title, which she obliged – just not in Birmingham.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I am not wrestling in Birmingham," Lynch said. "Yeah, the only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A. – a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too."

The promo didn’t sit well with Kelly Osbourne.

"(Becky Lynch) you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not p--- on you if you were on fire. #birminghamforever" she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

WWE STAR OBA FEMI THROWS OPPONENT THROUGH TABLE FROM RING DURING HEATWAVE MATCH, RETAINS TITLE

"Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home."

Bella and Lynch got into a brief brouhaha before cooler heads prevailed. They will go up against each other in a match at Clash in Paris on Sunday.

Ozzy Osbourne died in July.

Osbourne was a celebrity figure at WrestleMania 2. He was also a guest host on "Monday Night Raw" at the height of his reality TV stardom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s celebrity wing in April 2021.