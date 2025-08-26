Expand / Collapse search
WWE

Kelly Osbourne rips WWE star Becky Lynch over heel promo, touching on rock icon's death

Lynch took Birmingham to task and poked the bear with an Ozzy Osbourne remark

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Becky Lynch sheds light on WWE run after return at WrestleMania 41 Video

Becky Lynch sheds light on WWE run after return at WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch talks to reporters after returning to win tag-team gold with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41.

Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, ripped WWE star Becky Lynch on Tuesday after she cut a promo taking aim at the legendary rock icon and his hometown of Birmingham during "Monday Night Raw," which broadcasted from England.

Lynch, the women’s intercontinental champion and one of the top heels on the RAW roster, played up her villainous role to the crowd. She reflected on trying out for WWE 13 years ago in Birmingham and then said the city was a "dump then and it’s a dump now." 

Nikki Bella came out to challenge for Lynch’s title, which she obliged – just not in Birmingham.

Becky Lynch confronts Nikki Bella during "Monday Night RAW" at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2025 in New York, New York. 

Becky Lynch confronts Nikki Bella during "Monday Night RAW" at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2025 in New York, New York.  (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

"I am not wrestling in Birmingham," Lynch said. "Yeah, the only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A. – a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too."

The promo didn’t sit well with Kelly Osbourne.

"(Becky Lynch) you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not p--- on you if you were on fire. #birminghamforever" she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

Kelly Osbourne at the Grammy's

Kelly Osbourne at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

"Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home."

Bella and Lynch got into a brief brouhaha before cooler heads prevailed. They will go up against each other in a match at Clash in Paris on Sunday.

Ozzy Osbourne died in July. 

Osbourne was a celebrity figure at WrestleMania 2. He was also a guest host on "Monday Night Raw" at the height of his reality TV stardom.

Becky Lynch with the title

Becky Lynch retaining Women's Intercontinental Championship during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s celebrity wing in April 2021.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

