Ozzy Osbourne dead at 76

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozzy Osbourne, the lead singer of Black Sabbath, died Tuesday. He was 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Osbourne recently performed his final concert with the band in Birmingham, England. The 10-hour show on July 5 was hosted by Jason Momoa, and featured performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler and more.

OZZY OSBOURNE PERFORMS FINAL CONCERT WITH BLACK SABBATH BANDMATES AND MORE LEGENDARY ARTISTS

Osbourne is survived by wife Sharon, daughters Kelly and Aimee, and son Jack, in addition to daughter Jessica, and sons Elliot and Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

The "Iron Man" singer was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003. However, he didn't speak publicly about his diagnosis until 2020.

The Black Sabbath frontman admitted that he couldn't walk anymore on a Jan. 29 episode of his Sirius XM show, "Ozzy Speaks." "I may be moaning about how I can’t walk, but I look down the road and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me, and they didn’t make it," he said at the time.

WATCH SHARON OSBOURNE: TO HELL AND BACK

In a July post, daughter Kelly noted that Ozzy's mobility had declined.

"He's not dying," she emphasized. "Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

This is a developing story. Check back here for more information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.