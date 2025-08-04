Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly admits she won’t be 'ok for a while' after icon’s death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Osbourne admitted her struggle with grief in the wake of the death of her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, has been coming in waves.

The reality star thanked fans for the outpouring of support over the last week after the heavy metal musician died at home in England on July 22. He was 76.

Less than one week ago, thousands of people flocked to the streets of Birmingham to honor the legendary rock star as the hearse and accompanying vehicles made their way to the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, with the Osbourne family following closely along for Ozzy's funeral procession.

"I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough… but from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Osbourne wrote.

"The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

"Grief is a strange thing – it sneaks up on you in waves – I will not be ok for a while – but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind."

Ozzy had three children from his first marriage with ex Thelma Riley, and three children with wife Sharon Osbourne.

The Prince of Darkness was laid to rest last week following his death on July 22, only weeks after his final performance with Black Sabbath.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

According to People , Osbourne will also be honored privately by his close family and friends with an intimate funeral.

"They're very grateful for the special family time they had together before Ozzy passed," a source told the outlet. "They're planning a small, private funeral that will be a celebration of his life. Ozzy would never want a mope-fest."

The source said the rocker’s family, including Sharon, 72, and their children, Aimee, 41, Jack, 39, and Kelly, 40, is "touched by all the love and support pouring in from around the world."