Inside Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston’s lavish wedding; Britney Spears breaks silence after split from ex

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘WALL OF CAVIAR’ - Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston wedding guest shares extravagant details from their 2000 wedding. Continue reading here…
RIDING FREE - Britney Spears breaks silence following divorce news with ex Sam Asghari. Continue reading here…
FIGHTING BACK - Bruce Willis’ wife slams critics over claims she’s using dementia for attention. Continue reading here…
CHRISLEY CONFESSIONS - Exclusive: Todd and Julie Chrisley ‘haven’t spoken’ since incarceration. Continue reading here…
UNDER THE GUN - Alec Baldwin could face prison time in fatal 'Rust' shooting, but experts say evidence may be 'problematic.' Continue reading here…
TRUE LIES - Tom Arnold reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger helped save him after 'wake-up call' stroke. Continue reading here…
REBEL WITH A COMPUTER - AI could bring James Dean back in a new movie. Continue reading here…
‘RESPECTFUL’ - Kate Middleton goes barefoot in a gesture to radio host’s family. Continue reading here…
S*** HAPPENS - Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari breaks silence about divorce. Continue reading here…
‘TERRIBLE RESULTS’ - Suzanne Somers' husband called 911 after a frightening blood pressure scare. Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA