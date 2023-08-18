Expand / Collapse search
Inside Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston’s lavish wedding; Britney Spears breaks silence after split from ex

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
side by side photos - brad pitt with jennifer aniston and britney spears with sam asghari

Inside Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston’s lavish wedding over 20 years later; Britney Spears breaks silence after Sam Asghari divorce news. (Getty Images)

‘WALL OF CAVIAR’ - Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston wedding guest shares extravagant details from their 2000 wedding. Continue reading here…

RIDING FREE - Britney Spears breaks silence following divorce news with ex Sam Asghari. Continue reading here…

FIGHTING BACK - Bruce Willis’ wife slams critics over claims she’s using dementia for attention. Continue reading here…

Julie and Todd Chrisley sit on a couch

Todd and Julie Chrisley's attorney tells Fox News Digital the two "haven’t spoken" since their incarceration. (Paul Archuleta)

CHRISLEY CONFESSIONS - Exclusive: Todd and Julie Chrisley ‘haven’t spoken’ since incarceration. Continue reading here…

UNDER THE GUN - Alec Baldwin could face prison time in fatal 'Rust' shooting, but experts say evidence may be 'problematic.' Continue reading here…

TRUE LIES - Tom Arnold reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger helped save him after 'wake-up call' stroke. Continue reading here…

REBEL WITH A COMPUTER - AI could bring James Dean back in a new movie. Continue reading here…

Kate Middleton with her shoes off in India

Kate Middleton goes barefoot in a "respectful" gesture to the radio host’s family.  (UK Press Pool/Getty Images)

‘RESPECTFUL’ - Kate Middleton goes barefoot in a gesture to radio host’s family. Continue reading here…

S*** HAPPENS - Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari breaks silence about divorce. Continue reading here…

Alan Hammel and Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers' husband called 911 for actress after a health scare. (Patrick McMullan/PMC)

‘TERRIBLE RESULTS’ - Suzanne Somers' husband called 911 after a frightening blood pressure scare. Continue reading here…

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

