Todd, Julie Chrisley still 'love each other’ despite not speaking from prison as family films new reality show

Todd Chrisley is hoping to reveal the truth about his prison sentence.

While Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley are currently serving out their combined 19-year sentence after being convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion, the family is preparing to launch a new reality series.

Although Todd and Julie "haven’t spoken since they have been incarcerated," as they are currently sentenced at separate facilities in Kentucky and Florida, "they continue to love each other very much," the couple's lawyer, Jay Surgent, exclusively told Fox News Digital.

"[Todd] continues to be thrilled and happy over the family's continued work that will be put forth in this docuseries, he hopes that the world will truly get to see the truth of both their convictions and living conditions," he said.

Fox News Digital has learned that the new Chrisley reality television show will be focused on the life of Todd and Julie’s children in the wake of their parents’ prison sentences.

"It will be unscripted, and it will be a pivotal next chapter . . . for Chase, Savannah, Grayson, Chloe and Nanny Faye," Surgent added, mentioning Todd's mother as well.

Meanwhile, last month, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star claimed through his lawyer that he's been "singled out" and that his "celebrity status" has led to prison mistreatment.

"Todd Chrisley was singled out in reference to the non-processing of his Cares Act application," Surgent told Fox News Digital at the time. "Someone was allowed to take a photo of him while he was sleeping, and this is a result of his celebrity status."

"The living conditions are horrible, and it was reported to me that there was a poisonous snake that was got into Julie's cell area that had to be embolized and taken out," he said. "As of this day, she is sitting in 100-degree temperature with no air conditioning, and no one seems to care."

Todd additionally detailed the unlivable prison conditions and claimed that there was terrible plumbing and "mold and fungus everywhere."

The couple's children first made allegations of their parents' "inhumane treatment" during an episode of Savannah Chrisley's podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley."

"No s---. . . . I don't care if you killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning. Like that's just ridiculous," Chase Chrisley said while speaking about the "nightmare" environment.

"Air conditioning is the least of it. Whenever you've got black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes," Savannah chimed in.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons Office told Fox News Digital at the time that safety is one of their "highest priorities" but wouldn't comment on "the conditions of confinement for any specific adult in custody."

Todd and Julie Chrisley each reported to prison on January 17.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie was given seven, after initially being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. They will each complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison sentences.

