Bruce Willis' wife slams trolls for criticizing how she's dealing with husband's dementia

Emma Heming Willis does not have time for negativity.

Heming Willis, a former model who married Bruce Willis in 2009, has been caring for the actor after his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia earlier this year. She has been documenting the difficult journey on social media, and although she is often applauded for her efforts, she has also faced some criticism – something she addressed in a new video.

"So I just wanted to come on and acknowledge the incredible amount of messages I've received in the past couple days of encouragement and other care partners sharing their learnings with me from past experience," she began.

"There has been some snarkiness embedded in there too, but those are people with an opinion vs. the experience, and those two things are very different," she continued. "I hope, I pray that the people who have this opinion never understand what this experience looks like or feels like."

Heming Willis explained that she does not "pay too much mind" to the people who share opinions and instead focuses on other people who have experience in dealing with the kind of situation she is in, "because those people are who I am learning from."

The messages of encouragement likely came because of another video she shared this week, one in which she admitted that she is "not good."

Revealing that her thinking can be "very much like doom and gloom," she said in the earlier video that she takes time to do things for herself because that is what her family would want, but "I don't want it to be misconstrued that like, ‘I’m good.' Cause I'm not. I'm not good."

As she said, so many of her followers were kind and supportive of her message, but some were not.

Notably, one person left a comment accusing Heming Willis of using Willis' illness as a way to make herself look good, saying that she is not actually advocating for the actor but instead trying to "keep relevant." That specific comment has dozens of replies, most of them defending Heming Willis.

In her new video, she said, "I'm going to continue keeping my head down and focus on this path that I'm on, which is to raise awareness around FTD, to talk about the importance of brain health because prevention is our only glimmer of hope for a cure right now, and how to best support our caregivers who don't get respite and who don't get to go on a hike, because that is not lost on me."

"But I do really believe that it's through action, education and this kind of conversation that creates hope and change, so I hope you will join me and use your voice too because we are much more powerful together."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.