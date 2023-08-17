Britney Spears speaks out for first time following Sam Asghari divorce news: 'Buying a horse soon'

Britney Spears shared a cryptic message to Instagram following the news she and her husband Sam Asghari have split.

The "Hold Me Closer" singer posted a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach. Spears wore a sunhat and a yellow bikini while sitting atop a brown horse.

"Buying a horse soon," she began the caption. "So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!"

BRITNEY SPEARS AND SAM ASGHARI SPLIT AFTER 14 MONTHS: REPORTS

Spears' post came hours after news broke about the couple's split. A person close to Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, says the model and actor has filed to divorce the pop superstar.

Spears married Asghari at her Southern California home in June 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez and Madonna. The wedding was seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after she was freed from a court conservatorship that controlled her for well over a decade.

The former couple first met on the set of the music video for her song "Slumber Party" in 2016. They began dating, and the pop star later cited a desire to marry Asghari as one of the reasons she fought to end the conservatorship – which kept her from wedding the 29-year-old model.

The couple announced their engagement in 2021, just a month before Spears would be freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

Shortly after, Spears revealed she had no plans to join the entertainment industry again.

"After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted… it's ruined for me… but that wasn't the worst part… the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months… Jesus f---ing Christ… I'd like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week," Spears wrote on Instagram in September before explaining what she went through during that time.

"No car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can't walk outside for 4 months… no door for privacy… and watched me change naked and shower… and no a--holes not 6 gallons of blood… 6 vials of blood the small tubes but come on every f---ing week took me abruptly off me [sic] medication I was normally on and drugged me on lithium," she added. "I'd like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through… what the f--- do you think she would do… her family would NEVER allow that."

Spears went on to reveal that it's "WAY too late" for her to return to the industry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.