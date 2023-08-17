Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari breaks silence after filing for divorce: 'Wish her the best always'

Sam Asghari broke his silence on his separation from wife Britney Spears a day after he filed for divorce, saying they had decided to end their "journey together."

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story.

He continued, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other. And I wish her the best always."

Without going into detail, the "Special Ops: Lioness" actor wrote, "S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Spears, 41, has posted once since the news of the split broke but didn’t address it, only saying that she was planning on buying a horse.

"So many options it’s kinda hard !!!" she wrote alongside of photo of her horseback riding. "A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!"

Asghari filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court late Wednesday, saying in the filing that the couple had split three weeks ago on July 28 and requesting financial support from her while attempting to block her from getting any from him.

A rep for Asghari told Fox News Digital. "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 after he appeared in her "Slumber Party" video and the couple married in June 2022 at her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, with a star-studded guest list that included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort and Donatella Versace.

"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED," Spears wrote on Instagram at the time.

"It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED. I had a panic attack and then got it together. The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better."

Spears' sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, were not in attendance. The Grammy Award winner and Federline were married three years from 2004 to 2007.

Spears was first married to a friend named Jason Alexander who was arrested last year after crashing her wedding to Asghari and was convicted of trespassing and battery misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to time served after spending 64 days in jail.

Spears and Alexander annulled their 2004 Las Vegas marriage after 55 hours.

In April 2022, Spears and Asghari announced they were expecting their first child. The following month, the pair revealed Spears had a miscarriage, with the singer telling her Instagram followers they had lost their "miracle baby."

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," she wrote.

Asghari also supported Spears in her conservatorship battle that ended in November 2021 and in her back and forth with her ex Federline over her relationship with her two sons of whom he has sole custody.

