Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's wedding: Extravagant details revealed over 20 years later

Aniston and Pitt tied the knot in a lavish Malibu wedding in 2000

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
A look into Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's relationship since 2005 divorce Video

A look into Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's relationship since 2005 divorce

It’s been 15 years since the divorce of celebrity icons Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Despite their long and complicated dating history, the stars have managed to rekindle their friendship.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston tied the knot over two decades ago – and some of their famous wedding guests are still relishing the moment.

Michael Rapaport, who has worked with both Pitt and Aniston, recently spilled a few of the extravagant details about the 2000 wedding.

"Any time you're serving caviar, let me know," Rapaport said on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on Monday. 

EXES JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT REUNITE BACKSTAGE AT SAG AWARDS 2020

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 2004

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2000. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

"I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding. They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over," he teased.

Cohen replied, "How have you been on the show 87 times, and I've never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt's wedding?"

Rapaport joked that he was still "shoveling" down the dish, adding, "I'm still eating the caviar from there."

The caviar wall was not the only thing that the "Atypical" actor recalled.

"Billy Preston performed," Rapaport said. "A lot of bucks there."

Aniston and Pitt tied the knot in July 2000 and divorced five years later.

Aerial view of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding

An aerial view of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding venue July 29, 2000, in Malibu. (Photo by Dan Callister/Online USA)

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's wedding tents

Tents for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's wedding. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Online USA)

Since their separation, Pitt and Aniston have proven to still be friendly.

In January 2020, their backstage reunion at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards caused a social media frenzy. In multiple snaps, the exes were spotted smiling at each other. In one pic, Pitt held on to Aniston's wrist as she walked away after the two had a brief chat.

Later that same year, the famous exes, along with Matthew McConaughey and a handful of other stars, participated in a virtual "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" table read in September 2020. 

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt divorced in 2005. (Photo by Kevin Winter)

Clips of the table read of the 1982 teen drama showed Aniston voicing Phoebe Cates' role of Linda Barrett while Pitt played Judge Reinhold's character, Brad Hamilton. The two were spotted chuckling as they voiced a racy pool scene from the movie.

During a 2020 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Andy Cohen pressed McConaughey about "sexual tension" between Aniston and Pitt.

"Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, it was so palpable," McConaughey laughed at the time. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"No, it was -- I noticed that after -- that's what a lot of the topics were about that, or about them. No, I actually didn't notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day," he continued.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston 2020 SAG awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020. (Photo by Emma McIntyre)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion sent the internet into a frenzy in 2020. (Photo by Emma McIntyre)

Following Aniston and Pitt's split, the "Friends" actress went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015 before separating in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pitt and his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie tied the knot in 2014 before the actress filed for divorce in 2016. The two became legally single in 2019. The former couple are still locked in an intense legal battle over their former French vineyard, Château Miraval. 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending