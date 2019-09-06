'Hustlers' star Jennifer Lopez admits she was scared to dance nearly naked for '300 extras hooting and hollering'

Jennifer Lopez says pulling out all the stops to authentically portray a stripper in the new film “Hustlers” was one of the scariest things she’s done in her career.

The 50-year-old star portrays the ringleader of a group of New York City adult dancers who realize they can make a lot of money scamming the city’s wealthiest Wall Street clientele. The movie is based on a 2015 article from New York magazine titled “The Hustlers At Scores” and J-Lo put in the work to make sure she looked like a professional.

“It was a really scary thing for me to do,” she explained in a new interview with Evening Standard Magazine.

In particular, the star was referencing a scene in the movie in which she had to dance--with hardly any clothing on--in front of a crowd.

“I’m used to being on stage in sexy costumes, but I have three layers of tights and fishnets and a bodysuit,” Lopez said. “It was a brand-new feeling to come out practically naked, in front of all those men — 300 extras hooting and hollering — and dance for money.”

She continued: “There’s something liberating and empowering about it, but you’re really out there, physically, emotionally and psychologically.”

While the fit star certainly looks the part in the recent trailer for the movie, having the right moves on the pole was more than half the battle. She previously appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to show off that she took several pole dancing lessons from a professional in order to look as authentic as possible in the role. She noted that the rigorous training caused her many bumps and bruises. She also showed off a video of herself learning some moves for her upcoming role.

“She has an incredible work ethic and she is determined to be great, and so she progressed very quickly,” said her trainer, Johanna Sapakie. “I would say within the course of the two and a half to three months we were working together, she really achieved everything she wanted to.”

Starring alongside JLo in "Hustlers" are Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Madeline Brewer, Mette Towley, Mercedes Ruehl, Vanessa Aspillaga and Cardi B, who is making her feature film debut.