'Hustlers' stars Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B shine in new trailer

In a new trailer for "Hustlers," Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Constance Wu show off their skills, ranging from pole-dancing to, well, hustling.

The trailer opens with Lopez's Ramona asking Cardi B's "Diamond from the Bronx" — just like the rapper in real life — to show Wu's Destiny "how to do a real dance."

Before viewers can see their moves, however, the trailer cuts to Destiny and Ramona planning their schemes.

"These are Wall Street guys. You want them drunk enough to get their credit card but sober enough to sign the check," Lopez's character Ramona tells her crew.

In other snippets, the strippers go shopping and drive around with unconscious men; in one scene, Lopez texts from an interrogation room to the chagrin and confusion of police officers.

"Hustlers," hitting theaters on Sept. 13, also features rapper Lizzo, Keke Palmer, "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles.

Last week, Lopez, 50, confessed that watching "Hustlers" made her "sick," but not for the reasons many would think.

"When I watched the movie for the first time, I was like, a little bit sick to my stomach," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I was like, 'Oh my God! What are they doing? They are going to kill this guy!'" she shared about one scene in which she and her fellow strippers "hustle" a rich man. "They were playing with fire."

Lopez explained, "I'm a by-the-book kind of person. Like, I'm always afraid. I don't want to jaywalk or anything. They're going to get me!"

Lopez's character in the film is a leader of a group of strippers in a Robin Hood-esque scheme to steal from wealthy men. Ramona is also supposed to be the most confident of the group, something Lopez admitted she had trouble conveying at first.

"It's not like me being on stage with a bunch of tights and fishnets on and bodysuits," she said. "Those are sexy costumes. This is another level. You're out there naked!"

In one scene, Lopez dances in a G-string to establish her character's reputation as the Big Apple's most cunning stripper. That doesn't mean she actually felt that way at first, though.

“I was terrified,” the "Dance Again" singer confessed to Variety. “I felt exposed. I was like, ‘I’ve never done anything like this. I’m going to be up there in f---ing dental floss. What is this? Who is this person?’ "