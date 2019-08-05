Constance Wu's 'Fresh Off the Boat' co-stars enthusiastic about working with her despite rant, ABC exec says

It appears the cast and crew of "Fresh Off the Boat" are putting star Constance Wu's anti-renewal tirade behind them, and are looking forward to the future, according to ABC.

During the network's portion of the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles on Monday, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said that the comedy's producers have told her everyone involved with "Fresh Off the Boat" took the actress at her word when she apologized back in May.

They have only expressed enthusiasm about starting production this week on season six, which debuts on Sept. 27, Burke said. The ABC exec added that she hasn't seen Wu following the social media incident, but will see her at the upcoming script reading.

THE REAL REASON CONSTANCE WU BLEW UP OVER 'FRESH OFF THE BOAT' RENEWAL: REPORT

Per Burke, the two haven't spoken since Wu, 37, expressed regret for tweeting her disappointment that the show would be back. However, Burke noted that she was happy Wu apologized.

In May, Wu appeared upset after news circulated that her hit show was renewed by ABC for another season.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star tweeted, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F---.” She followed up later saying, “F---ing hell.”

CONSTANCE WU APPEARS UPSET AFTER 'FRESH OFF THE BOAT' IS RENEWED FOR SIXTH SEASON

At the time, a fan congratulated Wu on the show’s renewal saying it was “great news.”

“No it’s not,” Wu wrote back in a since-deleted tweet, People reported.

After fans appeared confused by the star’s reaction, Wu set the record straight in follow-up tweets, which also have been deleted.

“That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f--- a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. Not it’s not...what this is all about. Stop assuming,” she wrote.

CONSTANCE WU DEMANDED TOP BILLING OVER JENNIFER LOPEZ, CARDI B FOR 'HUSTLERS': REPORT

“Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day & were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB [Fresh Off the Boat] renewal. I love the cast & crew. Im proud to be part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f--- thank u too,” she added in a separate tweet.

Additionally, Wu tweeted a statement where she explained that the renewal of the show "meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Wu portrays Jessica Huang, an overprotective mother, on the sitcom which follows a family as they adjust to living in Orlando. The show also stars Randall Park. Wu is slated to star in the upcoming film “Hustlers” with Jennifer Lopez. Wu was nominated for a Golden Globe for her lead role in “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Fox News' Julius Young and Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.