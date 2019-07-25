Lizzo recalls time she nearly quit music: 'I was like, f--k it, I’m done'

Lizzo has been heating up the pop music charts in recent weeks, but the singer revealed that her big break almost didn't happen.

In a new interview with People magazine, the singer, rapper, and flute player discussed her massive rise to fame, which began with a 2016 record deal she signed with Atlantic Records.

While Lizzo gained buzz in smaller circles at the start of her career, the singer admitted she was disappointed by the relatively minor impact her music had, especially when it came to her 2017 single "Truth Hurts."

"The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career," she confessed. "I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares. I was like, ‘F— it, I’m done.’

"And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'"

Two years later, "Truth Hurts" is now getting the recognition Lizzo initially hoped for, thanks to an inclusion in the Gina Rodriguez-starring Netflix film "Someone Great."

The singer went on to reflect on her recent wave of success, saying she credits hard work -- and a bit of luck -- to her rise within the music industry.

"Who would have thunk?" Lizzo told the magazine. "What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy. I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring — but then there’s that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life."

She later expressed gratitude for her success, adding, "Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph."

Although she's reached this new level of fame, Lizzo continues to deal with depression, which she first discussed in an Instagram post last month. Later in the People interview, she opened up about how she handles her mental health, saying she "practices self-love," which is a common theme in her music.

"I look in the mirror and say, ‘I love you. You’re beautiful. You can do anything.’ Tell yourself that on your happy days so that you have the strength to tell yourself that on your darker days,” she told the outlet.

The "Juice" singer continued, "Reaching out to people when you’re depressed is really hard; I would shut myself away from friends and family. So I’ve been working on communicating with the people who love me."

Lizzo is set to appear in the upcoming film "Hustlers," alongside co-stars Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, and others.