Keke Palmer slams former mentor R. Kelly

Keke Palmer is struggling to grapple with R. Kelly‘s alleged crimes.

The “Bossy” singer, 25, appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Sunday and was asked by a caller about her thoughts on Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries, which detailed various women’s allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of the 52-year-old crooner.

“The whole thing was eye-opening, painful, sad, disappointing and heartbreaking,” Palmer, who was once a mentee of the now-disgraced singer, shared.

Cohen then asked her if she was surprised by the allegations that were brought to light in the series.

“Yes, because that’s not the side I knew,” said the singer-actress. “That’s not the person that I worked with. That’s not the experience I had. So, just imagine if you’re having a great experience with someone and then you’re hearing all this stuff it’s like, ‘Why didn’t you show them what you showed me?’ That’s the feeling I had.”

“I hated talking about it because I felt like, man, you were a friend to me but then I’m seeing you as a foe to others and I’m hurt for them,” she continued. “How do I feel about it? How do I put myself in this position now? It was very sad. I think that anybody that loved him as a person probably feels that way. That’s not something you want to hear about somebody that you cared for.”

The “Scream Queens” alum expressed her shock and dismay at Kelly’s apparent double life on Instagram shortly after finishing the docuseries.

“Just finished Surviving R. Kelly and I have spent the last hour crying,” she wrote. “… I will stand by my sisters because that’s simply what’s right and what I hope discontinues this behavior in anyone.”

Kelly appeared in court at the end of June for his ongoing sex abuse case where prosecutors turned over a tape that allegedly showed him raping an underage victim.

The embattled R&B star, who’s facing 18 charges for sexually abusing four women, three of whom were underage at the time, appeared alongside his lawyer. Judge Lawrence Flood ordered that the tape not be publicly released.

The tape purportedly showed Kelly raping a 14-year-old girl.

