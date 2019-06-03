'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart warns fans about rideshare imposters after scary airport incident

Actress Lili Reinhart is warning all her fans to be careful when using taxis and rideshare apps after a scary incident happened to her at an airport.

On Monday, the “Riverdale” star took to Twitter to share a public service announcement with her fans after allegedly being lured to a car by a nefarious imposter. The actress sent two messages to her followers on Twitter explaining the situation and warning them to make extra-sure they identify their driver as a professional before getting in the car.

“PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver. I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car,” Reinhart wrote.

She continued: “Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there.”

In a follow-up tweet, the 22-year-old actress warned people against letting politeness get in the way of safety.

“Seriously... please be careful out there. You don’t have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you.”

It’s unclear if the actress got the police involved or simply fled from the man in question. Representatives for Reinhart did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Rideshare safety has been brought into the public conversation as of late after a woman in South Carolina was kidnapped and murdered after mistaking the killer’s car for her cab. Nathaniel David Rowland , 24, was charged in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student from Robbinsville, New Jersey.