Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, more stars featured in 'Hustlers' movie teasers

The upcoming movie "Hustlers" released a series of teasers on Wednesday, showcasing some of the movie's biggest stars.

The film stars Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and others as former strip club employees who join forces to scam wealthy clients.

The movie, which was inspired by a 2015 New York Magazine article, "The Hustlers at Scores," also features actresses Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Trace Lysette, and Madeline Brewer.

"Hustlers" is directed by Lorene Scafaria with producers Will Ferrell and Adam McKay also involved. The movie released a series of short teaser clips to its official Instagram page on Wednesday, highlighting each actress.

The teasers depict Cardi B showing off a revealing, diamond-encrusted outfit, J-Lo bathing in cash, Lizzo swinging on a pole, Keke Palmer dancing on a client, and more.

The full trailer for "Hustlers" drops on July 17, before the movie hits theaters on September 13.



