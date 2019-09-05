'Hustlers' star Constance Wu reveals she visited strip clubs on Christmas Eve to research for role

Constance Wu revealed that she did some in-the-field research for her role in the upcoming stripper con-artist movie “Hustlers.”

Wu, who plays Destiny in the film, revealed in a new interview the great lengths she went to in order to make her pole-dancing character look and seem as authentic as possible.

“I installed a pole in my living room," she told Vulture. "I took pole classes; I took private coaching sessions. And this was all stuff I paid for by myself before we even started the movie. I became friends with a couple of strippers."

The “Fresh Off the Boat” actress also said that she went out with some friends the night before Christmas to do research at strip clubs across San Francisco.

“I went to a lot of strip clubs in San Francisco — that’s what I spent my Christmas Eve doing. I went with two of my guy friends, and we went to five different clubs. It was so f---ing fun. And nobody knew who I was. I’m not really that famous. Also nobody expects this sitcom mother of three boys to be in a strip club,” she confessed.

She stars in the movie alongside Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Madeline Brewer, Mette Towley, Mercedes Ruehl, Vanessa Aspillaga and Cardi B.

Wu isn’t alone in doing some heavy-duty practice for the role.

Her fellow castmates JLo, Reinhart and Palmer all shared photos and videos of themselves practicing pole dancing moves. Lopez, however, proved just as committed as Wu, previously explaining to Vulture that she took her fiance Alex Rodriguez to a strip club so that she could gain some insights. Lorene Scafari mentioned in the same oral history that Lopez was able to have some input on the script thanks to her time visiting clubs.

“Hustlers” hits theaters on Sept. 13. The movie is based on a 2015 article from New York Magazine titled “The Hustlers At Scores.” It follows a group of Manhattan strippers as they discover they can make some serious money by turning the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clientele. In their minds, their marks are rich, gross, pathetic scam artists. The story has been compared to that of a “Robin Hood” tale in that the ladies would argue they were stealing from the rich and giving to the poor.