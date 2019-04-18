Expand / Collapse search
Lili Reinhart shows off her pole dancing skills while filming 'Hustlers'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Lili Reinhart is making sure she's ready for her upcoming role in "Hustlers."

On Thursday, the 22-year-old actress shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself prepping for the movie, which follows a group of strip club employees who join together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Lili Reinhart is set to star in the upcoming film "Hustlers" alongside Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.

"Really nailing this whole pole thing," Reinhart captioned a picture on her Instagram Story which shows the "Riverdale" star — wearing a black top and matching shorts paired with heels — hanging upside down on a pole.

The movie — written and directed by Lorene Scafaria — is inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine story, according to Deadline.

JENNIFER LOPEZ GAVE UP CARBS TO LOOK GOOD FOR UPCOMING STRIPPER MOVIE ROLE 

The star-studded cast also includes Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl.

The drama began shooting in New York City last month and is set to be released in September.