Hurricane Harvey victims: How you can help

Here is what you could do to help the victims of the storm:

Volunteer at shelters

The American Red Cross in Texas has asked people to volunteer. The office announced on Friday that it would be training volunteers at their shelters. The Salvation Army also announced it would be accepting volunteers for their shelters.

Austin Disaster Relief (ADR) said their Hope Family Thrift Store was accepting donations for new socks, underwear, cleaning supplies, blankets, toiletries and pillows. The foundation said they have enough clothing to provide to the victims.

Donate cash

The Red Cross and Salvation Army have asked for donations as the groups provide water and shelters to the victims of the storm.

"Right now the best thing people can do is donate money," said Katrina Farmer, a director with the American Red Cross. "This is going to be an expensive disaster."

To donate, visit the American Red Cross here.

To donate to the Salvation Army, click here.

Donate Blood/Diapers

"Diapers are not provided by disaster relief agencies," the Texas Diaper Bank said on Facebook. The agency has asked people to donate diapers to families displaced by the storm.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center said they were desperate for blood donations ahead of the storm. The agency specifically asked for O negative and O positive blood. The center asked people in the area to donate.

Save the Children

Individuals can support Save the Children’s response efforts around the storm by visiting savethechildren.org or by texting Hurricane to 20222 to donate $25 to the Harvey Children’s Relief Fund.

Support for the fund, the charity said, will "help us protect vulnerable children and provide desperately needed relief to families."

Samaritan's Purse

Samaritan's Purse has sent hundreds of volunteers to some of the worst hit areas, fixing damaged drywall, removing flooring, covering roofs with tarp and clearing debris.

To volunteer or donate to the organization's Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, go to samaritanspurse.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.