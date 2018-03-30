Hurricane Grill & Wings' Super Bowl wings

Win your Super Bowl party with these delicious wings recipes!

Method

Preheat oil in fryer to 350 degrees. We prefer a soy bean based oil, as they are healthier and ideal for those with food allergies.

Clean wings.

Take extra care to properly drain the wings of all liquid before placing in fryer.

While cooking, shake the basket frequently to break apart the wings and keep them from sticking to one another.

Cooking times will vary depending on wing size. Hurricane Grill & Wings cooks their jumbo wings for nine and a half minutes. Smaller sized wings may require less time, but viewers should always be sure to cook to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

A good indication the wings are almost done is they will begin to float to the top of the oil. You want to cook them to a light golden brown.

Once the wings are finished cooking, they can either be tossed in your favorite wing sauce or you can apply a rub of choice.

Wing Sauce Recipes

Gold Rush Sauce

1/2 cup of Honey Mustard

1/4 cup of your favorite hot sauce-we recommend a Cayenne based sauce

3 tablespoons of butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix ingredients and simmer over medium heat to desired consistency

Chipotle Raspberry Sauce

2 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of garlic

1 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup of seedless raspberry jam or 2 cups of fresh raspberries

1/2 cup of chopped chipotle peppers (more or less depending on spice preference)

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix ingredients and simmer over medium heat to desired consistency

Coco Loco Sauce

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup water

1 clove garlic

1/2 tsp of oregano

1/4 cup finely diced habaneros

1/4 cup of Coco Real Cream of Coconut

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix and simmer over medium heat to desired consistency

Jamaican Jerk Sauce

1 tablespoon chopped onion

2 tablespoons finely chopped scallion

2 teaspoons chopped garlic

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

2 tablespoons minced jalapeno

A few drops of tobacco sauce

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Puree in blender

Simmer over medium heat to desired consistency