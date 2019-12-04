Hollywood's tragic moments of 2019

This past year in pop culture was emotionally turbulent for many as we look back on some of the most tragic moments from 2019.

Laurel Grigg's death

Broadway actress Laurel Griggs died in November at just 13 years old. Her family told the New York Post at the time Griggs died after suffering a "massive asthma attack." According to her grandfather, Griggs was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

"The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all," her grandfather, David Rivlin, said. "Acting was a just a childhood dream come true and she had big plans for the future."

Christian rapper TobyMac son's death

The eldest son of Christian rapper TobyMac, Truett Foster McKeehan, died in October at the family's Nashville home. He was 21.

"He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him you knew him, you remembered him," TobyMac wrote in tribute at the time. "His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box."

Charles Levin's body found

"Seinfeld" actor Charles Levin's body was found on July 13 in a slope near the road where it had been partially consumed by what police believe to be turkey vultures. Levin's son had reported him missing on June 28 after the 70-year-old actor called a friend to say he was lost near Cave Junction, Oregon.

Beth Chapman's death

Beth Chapman died on June 26 after a long battle with throat cancer. She was 51.

The wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter was first diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in November 2017. She underwent successful surgery but learned that it had returned a year later and spread to her lungs. After one round of chemotherapy, she had announced that she would not seek further treatment.

Joy-Anna Duggar's miscarriage

In July, “Counting On” stars Joy-Anna Forsyth, formerly Duggar, and husband Austin Forsyth suffered a miscarriage five months into her second pregnancy.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words… So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement,” the lengthy photo caption began. “We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl.”

Jessi Comb's death

Racecar driver and TV personality Jessi Combs was driving the jet-powered North American Eagle across Oregon’s Alvord Desert on Aug. 27 when the vehicle was seen losing control and bursting into flames. She was trying for the land speed record-chaser when the accident occurred.

The Harney County Sherriff revealed in November that an examination of the wreckage led investigators and Combs’ team to conclude that the front wheel of the vehicle suffered a failure, likely from striking an object on the dry lake bed at approximately 550 mph. The report added that Combs, 39, died from blunt force trauma to her head before the vehicle caught fire.

Cameron Boyce's death

Disney actor Cameron Boyce died unexpectedly from epilepsy. The "Descendants" star was found unresponsive at home on July 6 and later pronounced dead at the scene. Boyce's family said previously that the 20-year-old died due to an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

Demi Moore reveals she was raped as a teen

Demi Moore said she was raped at 15 years old by a man who paid her alcoholic mother $500. According to the actress, the incident took place when she came home one night and an older man she and her mother knew was in the apartment. After he raped her, Moore says the man asked her how it felt “to be whored by your mother for $500.”

Granger Smith's young son's death

Granger Smith's son River died in June. The country music singer-songwriter shared the tragic news about his 3-year-old son in a heartbreaking statement at the time while a rep for Smith confirmed to Fox News that River died in a "drowning accident at home."

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," Smith wrote. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.

"Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father," he continued. "Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately.