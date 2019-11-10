Broadway actress Laurel Griggs dead at 13

Laurel Griggs, a Broadway actress who appeared in several movies and TV shows, has died. She was 13.

According to her Dignity Memorial page, Griggs died on Tuesday. A funeral for the teen was held Friday and no cause of death was given.

Grigg debuted on Broadway as Polly in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" in 2013 alongside Scarlett Johansson. She also had a role in Steve Carrell's "Cafe Society" in 2016 and appeared on "Saturday Night Live."

She wrote on her Instagram page that her "SNL" appearance was the "most amazing night of my life."

According to her IMDB page, Griggs had the longest run of Ivanka in "Once."

She lived in New York City with her parents and attended public school.

Fellow "Once" actress Eliza Holland Madore paid tribute to Griggs on Instagram.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters,” Madore wrote. “Laurel - you were always smiling and always made other people laugh.”