Jessi Combs, race car driver and host, dies in jet-car crash at age 36

Race car driver and TV personality Jessi Combs died tragically during an attempt to break her own land-speed record.

She was reportedly involved in a fatal crash during her attempt, which took place Tuesday on a dry lake bed in Oregon.

She was 36 years old.

Combs was attempting to hit 619 m.p.h., Autoblog reports.

Combs had previously set the women’s land-speed world record for four-wheeled vehicles in 2013, driving the North American Eagle. She made the record-breaking run in the Alvord Desert in Oregon. She reportedly had an average speed of 398 m.p.h.

The previous record was 308 m.p.h., which was set in 1965.

JESSI COMBS SETS WOMEN'S FOUR-WHEEL SPEED RECORD

Combs reportedly hoped to one day set the overall women’s land speed record, which would require her to break speeds of 512 m.p.h.

Originally from Rapid City, S.D., she eventually became the first woman to place at Ultra4 event.

In a statement obtained by Autoblog, her family said, “It is with extreme grief, and in celebration of her life that her family and close friends share that race car driver, and TV personality Jessi Combs, passed away in a fatal crash, where she was pursuing a land speed record in the North American Eagle on August, 27th 2019 on a dry lake bed in Oregon. The details of the crash have not been released at this time.

“Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfillment of her dreams,” the statement continues. “Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young Girls, and Women around the world. People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion. Her fans adored her, and she lived to inspire them. Jessi’s most notable dream was to become the fastest woman on Earth, a dream she had been chasing since 2012. Combs was one of the rare dreamers with the bravery to turn those possibilities into reality, and she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history.”

Aside from racing, Combs also served as the cohost for “The List” along with stints on “Overhaulin’,” “Extreme 4x4” and “All Girls Garage.” She also appeared on as a part-time host on “Mythbusters.”