Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20; suffered seizure, family says

Disney actor Cameron Boyce, 20, has died, according to a report.

The young performer, a native of Los Angeles, was known for his roles in the Disney franchise “Descendants” and the Disney Channel show “Jessie.”

Boyce died in his sleep “due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," his family told ABC News on Saturday.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a Boyce family spokesperson said.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him." The family said they are “utterly heartbroken” by his passing and asked for privacy while they grieve.

Boyce had been acting since he was 9 years old and was deeply involved in charity work. In March, he introduced former Vice President Joe Biden at the Biden Courage Awards.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said.

Boyce was set to appear in the new HBO show "Mrs. Fletcher," ABC News reported.