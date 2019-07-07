Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed
Published

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20; suffered seizure, family says

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Disney actor Cameron Boyce, 20, has died, according to a report.

The young performer, a native of Los Angeles, was known for his roles in the Disney franchise “Descendants” and the Disney Channel show “Jessie.”

Boyce died in his sleep “due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," his family told ABC News on Saturday.

LARGE CROWD EXPECTED AT BETH CHAPMAN'S MEMORIAL IN COLORADO

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a Boyce family spokesperson said.

Cameron Boyce attends Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at the Forum on March 12, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif. (Getty Images)

Cameron Boyce attends Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at the Forum on March 12, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif. (Getty Images)

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him." The family said they are “utterly heartbroken” by his passing and asked for privacy while they grieve.

Boyce had been acting since he was 9 years old and was deeply involved in charity work. In March, he introduced former Vice President Joe Biden at the Biden Courage Awards.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boyce was set to appear in the new HBO show "Mrs. Fletcher," ABC News reported.