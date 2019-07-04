Joy-Anna Duggar reveals she suffered miscarriage 5 months into second pregnancy: ‘We’ve cried countless tears’

“Counting On” stars Joy-Anna Forsyth, formerly Duggar, and husband Austin Forsyth suffered a miscarriage just five months into her second pregnancy.

The reality TV stars shared the devastating news via Instagram on Thursday in a somber photo of Forsyth comforting his 21-year-old wife as she lay in a hospital bed.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words… So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement,” the lengthy photo caption began. “We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl.”

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

Duggar and Forsyth explained in the caption that they were expecting a baby girl, and had decided to name her Annabell Elise.

“Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies,’ Duggar wrote. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Almost immediately after sharing the tale of her harrowing ordeal, Duggar received a litany of messages of support, including from her sister Jessa Seewald, who is also featured on the TLC franchise.

“We love y’all so much and we grieve with you over this loss. I love the name you chose and the meaning behind it,” wrote Seewald, while Anna Duggar echoed her sentiment, adding “Heartbroken over your loss. We are so thankful for the joy her life brought and we look forward to seeing Annabel when we see Jesus in heaven.”

In May, the lively couple announced Duggar was pregnant with their second child and shared their excitement and sonogram pictures on Instagram.

“Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue… November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!!” Duggar wrote in the caption. “Cannot wait to meet this new little one!”

The Forsyths welcomed son Gideon Martyn, in February 2018.