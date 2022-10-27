Hollywood ghost stories: Keanu Reeves, Kendall Jenner and more stars detail scary encounters

The question of whether ghosts exist has long been debated.

According to a 2019 poll conducted by YouGov, four out of 10 Americans believe ghosts exist, and a third of those believers claim they have had first-hand encounters -- celebrities included.

While some stories are the typical scary story consisting of hearing voices when home alone, or a laptop turning on without anyone touching it, there are others which are a little more out there and unique, like getting seduced by a ghost!

Here are some of the craziest celebrity ghost stories.

Kesha

In 2012, Kesha told Ryan Seacrest during an interview on KIIS-FM her song "Supernatural" was about her sexual experience with a ghost, explaining she had more than one experience with the supernatural world. She did not provide a lot of information at the time, but noted that she was "open" to doing it again.

When promoting her album "Warrior" on the late-night talk show "Conan" a few months later, host Conan O'Brien asked her about her previous statements, and she gave further details. She confirmed she "went to the bone zone with a ghost," but says it was not exactly what people would think.

"I don’t know his name, but he was in my house. He was in my house, and he just started, like, caressing me," she said, demonstrating on O’Brien’s arm. "It was a sexy time, but it wasn’t, like, sex."

Since her encounter with the ghost, Kesha has only grown more interested in the supernatural, starting her own show on Paramount + where she takes a deeper dive into the paranormal world, called "Conjuring Kesha." The show debuted in July.

"To me, the supernatural comes naturally," Kesha wrote in a press statement about the series. "It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It's an eternal search for proof of God."

Dorinda Medley

"Real Housewives of New York City" star Dorinda Medley has been very open about her belief that her home in Berkshire County, Massachusetts is haunted, and carries the spirit of her late husband Richard Medley. She claims she feels the presence of her late husband, and other departed souls, roaming the halls of Bluestone Manor, calling them her "guardian angels."

"Have I felt, like, the presence of Richard or the presence of maybe, you know, someone that I think loves me, a guard? ... Yes," Dorinda told People in 2021. "Last night I actually was like, 'God, I kind of feel this guardian angel thing going on.' But that makes me happy. Wouldn't it be sad if we just thought, this was it? You know?"

While appearing on "The Real Housewives of New York City," Medley shared a story which helped solidify her belief in ghosts, involving her late husband Richard. Shorty after he passed, Medley was in her Berkshires home when a red balloon floated up to her bed and remained in one spot for quite a while, leading Medley to believe it was her husband telling her he is still with her.

Medley believes these spirits will not harm her because she is a good person, and to her, that means she will only attract positive spirits.

"I think that if you are a good person, you will have good spirits in your life, and I think if you're a negative or a bad person, that attracts negative spirits," she told People. "Because I've suffered loss, I believe that people don't go away, they just transform into different energy. So I definitely think there's all kinds of good energy, blessed energy in this house."

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is convinced the Texas home she grew up in is haunted by the spirit of a little girl named Emily. She remembers seeing Emily around her house a lot while growing up. Her earliest memory of seeing her was when she was only 3 years old.

"I saw her in my closet one time. When I was 3 years old my mom caught me talking to something by myself. She asked, ‘Who are you talking to?’ and I said, ‘My best friend Emily.’ She's playful. She'd probably be around 11 or 12 years old, maybe younger," Lovato told Buzzfeed in 2013.

She said her friends did not believe her when she would tell them about Emily, until one time when her friend came over to watch a movie and her laptop turned on, on its own, and started playing a different movie. When her friend texted someone saying he thought the house was haunted, he received 30 texts saying "definitely."

In other instances, she claims to have seen orbs flying around, and once while watching TV with her uncle, a balloon began floating down the stairs.

"I think I have a really strong connection to the afterlife. My mom's friend is a medium, and we've talked about things," Lovato explained. "When I walk into a room, I can tell if something has happened there or not, or if a hotel is haunted. I feel like the more present you are in your everyday life, the more aware you are of your surroundings and the energy in the room."

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has said she is very open to the idea of the existence of ghosts, even though she has never seen one. She wholeheartedly believes Kris Jenner's old house was haunted after experiencing a series of unexplainable situations.

When Kendall and Kylie Jenner still lived with their parents, they would often hear things around the house when no one else was supposed to be home, leading them both to believe the house was haunted.

"In the house my mom lives in, Kylie and I would always hear footsteps on the roof while no one was home," she told Vogue in 2018. "Kylie's shower used to turn on all the time, and we never knew why. So yeah, I'm convinced it was a ghost."

There is even an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" which featured a ghost hunter and medium visiting one of their homes and telling them a spirit resided in one of the rooms.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba had a terrifying experience when she was 17. Her experience led her to believe her parent's home was haunted, making her feel as if she could no longer sleep there.

The incident took place in the middle of the night when Alba was suddenly woken up from her sleep due to a feeling of immense pressure on her body coupled with an inability to control her own body.

"I had no idea what it was. I felt this pressure, and I couldn't get up, I couldn't scream, I couldn't talk, I couldn't do anything," she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2008. "Something definitely took the covers off me, and I definitely couldn't get off the bed, and then, once I did, I screamed, ran to my parents' room, and I don't think I spent many nights in that house ever again."

Although she is not sure what it was that caused her scary experience that night, she left the house and soon after, her parents took every precaution to rid their house of the ghost's presence.

"There was definitely something in my parents' old house — I don't know what it was. I can't really explain it," she explained. "But they got it blessed, and they burned sage and stuff since then."

Laura Linney

Laura Linney was not initially a big believer in the supernatural, but things changed when she was working on a play in the Belasco Theater in New York, a theater known to be haunted. The rumor stemmed from the mysterious death of a chorus girl who died while performing at the theater, and whose spirit is thought to remain there.

She is rumored to appear during the final dress rehearsal before opening night of a new show. It was at Linney's final dress rehearsal when she went from a skeptic to a full-on believer.

"I was doing a play with Jane Alexander, and I turned to Jane Alexander, and I looked up to the upper balcony — there are two balconies there — and the upper balcony you can only get in from the outside, and those doors were locked, and I looked up, and there was a woman standing in the front row looking over with a blue dress and blonde hair," Linney said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017. "I just thought, 'Well, hello!' I looked back at Jane, and I looked back up, and she was gone."

As if that was not enough of an experience to convince Linney that ghosts were real, a conversation she had with the theater's house manager completely cemented her newfound belief in the supernatural.

"I went to the house manager, and I said, 'Joe, I think I saw a ghost.' And he went, 'male or female?' I said, 'female.' And he went, 'blue dress, blonde hair,'" Linney added.

Keanu Reaves

Keanu Reeves had an experience with a ghost as a child, when he had just flown to New York from Australia with his nanny. It was late at night and his sister was sleeping, the only other person awake with him was his nanny Renata when the two of them saw something unexplainable.

"I'm probably like 6, 7 years old, we'd come from Australia. Renata, [our] nanny, in the bedroom, my sister is asleep, she's sitting over there, I'm hanging out," the actor said during a 2014 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "There was a doorway, and all of a sudden this jacket comes waving through the doorway, this empty jacket — there's no body, there's no legs, it's just there. And then it disappears."

While he was confused about what he saw at first and was very willing to pass it off as just another weird occurrence, he looked over at his nanny and noticed she was not as relaxed as he was.

"I was a little kid, and I thought, 'Okay, that's interesting,' and I looked over at the nanny, and she (was making a scared expression). And I'm like, 'Oh wow, so that was real,'" Reeves said.

Reeves and Kimmel then joked that experience is enough to make someone move out of their house.