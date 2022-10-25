Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner and more stars in Halloween costumes: 'And the festivities begin'

Halloween has started early for some Hollywood stars.

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner kicked off the festivities two weeks early by dressing in black costumes with green body paint as they embodied the "Wicked" look.

The pals were accompanied by Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, as they got pizza at a local Los Angeles restaurant.

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram on Monday to show off her "Black Swan"-inspired costume.

Here’s a look at how the three stars and other celebrities are channeling the spooky spirit ahead of the holiday weekend.

HALLOWEEN COSTUMES 2022: 11 IDEAS FOR KIDS

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens posted a carousel of images to Instagram on Monday as she showed off her "Black Swan"-inspired look.

"And the festivities begin," she captioned the post with a pumpkin emoji.

The "High School Musical" star dressed as a white swan and musician GG Magree embodied the black swan.

It appears that Hudgens enjoyed a night out with friends who all dressed up. Actor Derek Chadwick was seen in a cowboy costume.

Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner created a TikTok on Oct. 12 where she showed off her and Hailey Bieber’s "Wicked"-inspired looks.

"My friends took me to go get pizza," she said as she flashed the camera to Hailey.

"Why is everyone staring at us?" Kylie asked Hailey, who replied, "I don’t know. I feel like we are dressed so normal, so it makes no sense."

HAILEY BIEBER TALKS BABIES WITH JUSTIN BIEBER, EVOLVING MARRIAGE AMID HEALTH STRUGGLES

Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, joined the girls on their pizza outing. Jenner showed off the Los Angeles restaurant, which was fully decorated for Halloween.

Jordan Fisher

"The Secret Life of the American Teenager" actor, Jordan Fisher, is in the Halloween spirit with his son, Riley.

Fisher, 28, took to Instagram on Oct. 16 and showed off his son in a dinosaur costume. "Ryceratops and his daddy," Fisher wrote.

The actor and his wife, Ellie, wed in 2020. They welcomed Riley earlier this year.

Kimberly J. Brown

"Halloween Town" star Kimberly J. Brown is ready for Halloween weekend.

Brown took to Instagram on Oct. 14 to share an image with her partner, Daniel Kountz, and their furry friend, Luna, all dressed in matching skeleton looks.

"Family photo but make it Halloween style!" she captioned the adorable family photo.

TORY LANEZ DENIES SHOOTING MEGAN THEE STALLION IN NEW 17-TRACK ALBUM

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the Halloween vibe on Oct. 1.

The rapper uploaded a couple images in pink satin pajamas, sipping on a fruity drink with a pumpkin on her head.

She was also sitting on a couch, reading a book and opening a door as the pictures were taken.

Justin Baldoni

"Jane the Virgin" star Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, are feeling incredible this time of year.

The actor, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday to share an image of the couple dressed in the iconic "Incredibles" costumes for their son's birthday.

"Maxwells 5th birthday party may have been more fun for mom and dad. And yes…I’ve been working out," Justin captioned the image.

The couple wed in 2013 and share two children: Maiya, 7, and Maxwell, 5.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn

Another October birthday that garnered full costumes was Kate Hudson's daughter's 4th birthday.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell dressed as a queen and a king to celebrate granddaughter Rani Rose's special day in early October.

Hawn, 76, took to Instagram to share a picture with Russell, 71, and Hudson's daughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose you are the real queen!" Hawn captioned the post. "I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!!"