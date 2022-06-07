Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant make rare red carpet appearance together holding hands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant turned a red carpet appearance into a special date night.

On Saturday, the actor and his artist girlfriend attended the 2022 MOCA Gala held at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

The "Matrix Resurrection" star, 57, and the 49-year-old held hands and smiled into each other’s eyes as they walked the red carpet for the outing.

The pair went public in November 2019 and made their red carpet debut as a couple by attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles.

Reeves and Grant have been friends for years, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, they’ve collaborated on several projects, including Reeves’ 2011 book "Ode to Happiness" and 2016’s "Shadows," which featured Grant’s illustrations.

In February 2020, Grant’s friend Jennifer Tilly revealed that the couple had been dating for much longer than many realized.

"I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’" the actress, 63, recalled.

Grant opened up about her romance in March 2020.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," Grant explained to Vogue. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

The outlet asked Grant if she envisioned marriage in her future.

"Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you," Grant replied. "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How's that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

It’s a joyous time for Reeves, who has endured a painful past.

Reeves grew up with an absent father who served time in prison for possession of drugs. He lost his best friend River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose, in 1993 at age 23.

Reeves and former girlfriend Jennifer Syme lost their daughter Ava, who was stillborn, in 1999. The couple split but reunited in 2001. Syme suffered from depression and died after driving her Jeep into a line of parked cars while intoxicated. She was 28.

Reeves’ sister Kim was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991. The actor donated millions of dollars to cancer charities and even auctioned a date with himself.

His sister, who went into remission in 2010, described her brother as her "prince" to People.

FOX News' Maria Lencki contributed to this report.