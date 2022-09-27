Katy Perry and Kesha get slammed for Jeffrey Dahmer references in songs amid 'Monster' release on Netflix

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Although serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is long deceased, his name has caused a buzz again in the news, this time in conjunction with pop stars Katy Perry and Kesha.

In the wake of "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" being released just under a week ago on Netflix, climbing to the top spot on the streaming service, fans are critical of two songs, sung by Perry and Kesha, that made crude references to the cannibalistic acts of Dahmer.

Perry's song "Dark Horse," featuring Juicy J, was released in 2013, while Kesha's "Cannibal" debuted in 2010.

In Perry's song, the lyrics in question are actually not sung by the "American Idol" judge herself, but rather rapped by Juicy J. He says, "Uh, she's a beast/I call her Karma (come back)/She eats your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer (whoa!)/Be careful/Try not to lead her on (mm)."

One person wrote on Twitter, "It still upsets me when I hear the line in the song Dark Horse "She eats your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer" and I always make my daughter turn the station. It's so disrespectful to the victims families. I hope people remember them while watching Netflix. Sorry for their losses," while another tweeted, "why isn’t anyone calling out Katy Perry for allowing such a vile & terrible lyric to be included in one of her hit songs? Jeffrey was a notorious serial killer & Katy CHOSE to romanticize his criminal & inhumane actions. I actually feel sick to my stomach. She NEEDS to apologize."

In Kesha's song she sings, "And for dessert, I'll suck your teeth/Be too sweet, and you'll be a goner/(Yeah) I'll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer."

One person declared, "Kesha mentions "Jeffrey Dahmer" in her song "Cannibal". Might as well cancelled her."

Another wrote in defense of both singers, "People are also trying to boycott Katy Parry’s Dark Horse song because of a disrespectful line referencing Jeffrey Dahmer in the rap chorus so that’s happening now. As well as Kesha on the song Cannibal. In the end, things are getting out of hand."

The true-crime hit stars Evan Peters as the serial killer.