Demi Lovato wanted to 'quit' sobriety after being called 'morbidly obese' following 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato is opening up about how a triggering comment about her weight left her contemplating whether she wanted to continue on her path to sobriety.

In recent weeks, the 28-year-old singer has been more vocal than ever before about her near-fatal overdose in 2018 amid the release of her YouTube documentary "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil."

The star recalls in an interview with Paper Magazine how a critical comment about her weight following her stint in rehab that year left her questioning if she should "quit" sobriety altogether.

"I think it was right after I got out of rehab in 2018. I saw an article somewhere that said I was morbidly obese," Lovato recalled to the outlet. "And that is the most triggering thing that you could possibly write about somebody with an eating disorder. That sucked, and I wanted to quit, I wanted to use, wanted to give up."

DEMI LOVATO SAYS SHE WAS SEXUALLY ASSAULTED BY HER DRUG DEALER THE NIGHT SHE OVERDOSED

The former Disney star said she ultimately opted against doing so because she's learned the benefits of looking past the criticism.

"And then I just realized that if I don't look at those things then they can't affect me. So, I stopped looking and I just really try not to look at anything negative," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer said.

"I think the positives outweigh the negatives," she continued. "I think that if they didn't, I wouldn't be doing this."

In the doc, the "Camp Rock" alum gets candid about her battle with addiction, her sexual identity and what happened during the night she overdosed in July 2018 and was rushed to the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On the night of her overdose, she claims her drug dealer sexually assaulted her.

According to the New York Times, Lovato suffered "three strokes, a heart attack and organ failure" as a result of the overdose. She also told the outlet ahead of the four-part YouTube documentary's official release on March 23 that she woke up legally blind.

Since the overdose, Lovato has been receiving monthly shots of a drug designed to negate the effects of opioids in an effort to curb her addiction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lovato skyrocketed to fame as a Disney star in 2007 thanks to her roles on "Camp Rock" and "Sonny with a Chance."