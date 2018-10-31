British woman claims she's had sex with 20 ghosts, is now engaged to one

Hopefully, she doesn’t get ghosted.

A British woman who claimed she has slept with at least 20 ghosts says she’s now engaged to a poltergeist.

In December, Amethyst Realm told British TV show “ITV This Morning” that she cheated on her fiancé with a ghost, and has since gone on to have supernatural affairs with at least 20 paranormal beings.

Well, now she says she’s found true love with an apparition.

Realm said the ghost asked her to get married during a trip to celebrate their nine-month relationship at England’s Wookey Hole caves, according to The Sun.

“There was no going down on one knee — he doesn’t have knees. But for the first time, I heard him speak,” she told The Sun. “I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

The 30-year-old said she met her spooky match, who doesn’t have a name, during a work trip to Australia in February.

“I’d not had a phantom fling for a while and as I was away on business, starting a new relationship was the last thing on my mind,” the Bristol-based spiritual counselor told The Sun. “Then one day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. A new lover had arrived.”

Realm said her friends and family have embraced her unusual engagement and now she is planning her big day as a “Pagan” ceremony.

“We haven’t discussed the details yet but I think it will be quite a big do,” she said.

However, the couple already had sex on the plane back from Australia when they first met.

“I was happy and excited — so excited that we had to do something about it,” she said. “So we headed to the plane loo and, well, I am now a member of the Mile High Club.”

The bride-to-be added that this engagement is much more satisfying than her previous living fiancé.

“Sometimes I get the feeling that I’m being moved,” she said. “Orgasms I have with my spirit lovers have been way more satisfying than any I’ve had with ordinary men.”