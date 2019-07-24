‘Hobbs & Shaw’ star Jason Statham speaks out about stuntman injured filming ‘Fast & Furious 9’: ‘It is awful’

Jason Statham, recognizable for his action roles and stoic persona is speaking out for the first time after a stuntman was critically injured while filming scenes for the upcoming “Fast & Furious 9.”

“It is awful. It’s an unpredictable science,” Statham told Extra during an interview in London. “You do every measure that you can to eliminate these things from happening. It’s just a real shame that accidents happen. It’s awful for the families when someone gets really hurt.”

DAVE BAUTISTA SLAMS CALL TO JOIN 'FAST AND FURIOUS' FRANCHISE: 'I'D RATHER DO GOOD FILMS'

“Fast & Furious 9” stuntman Joe Watts suffered an intense fall on Monday while shooting in the United Kingdom. The accident left Watts with a “serious head injury” and production was shut down at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios while paramedics and air ambulances were called, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

JASON STATHAM APOLOGIZES FOR ALLEGEDLY USING HOMOPHOBIC SLURS WHILE ON FILM SET

The magazine reported the accident happened during a transition where Watts leaped from a balcony attached to a safety wire. The action man is “stable but in an induced coma,” THR reported Tuesday citing a source.

Still, the “Italian Job” actor said a huge foundation for which his entire career has been built stems from the relationships he has formed with stunt people within the community and even performed many of his own daring maneuvers early in his acting career.

IDRIS ELBA TO PLAY VILLAIN IN THE 'FAST AND FURIOUS' SPIN-OFF FEATURING DWAYNE JOHNSON AND JASON STATHAM

“On set, the stunt people are and have been for my whole career the best relationships I have and the most fun I have ever had on a set, always with the stunt guys,” Statham said. “I feel they are the unsung heroes in some ways. They put themselves out there to make other people look good without anything back.”

The “Expendables” star explained that in doing his own stunts, he and other stunt people have specific guidelines they abide by, both professionally and with what their personal limitations are.

“We are pretty smart about not putting ourselves in harm’s way. The studio for these big movies, they don’t want you to do anything,” said Statham. “It is just one of the risks that they don’t want you to take. When you do a small movie – I did ‘The Transporter,’ they couldn’t afford a stunt double, I did almost every little piece that I could do.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For “Hobbs & Shaw,” Statham and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson come together as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in a buddy-film that’ll likely commence with an epic boss-fight against a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton Lore, played by Idris Elba.

“Hobbs & Shaw” is slated to hit theaters on August 2.